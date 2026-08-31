Assam gets green light for 15th Medical College; Bongaigaon Medical College approved with 100 MBBS seats

Assam has received the official Letter of Permission (LoP) from the National Medical Commission (NMC) for the establishment of Bongaigaon Medical College, Bongaigaon, marking another major step towards strengthening medical education and healthcare infrastructure in the state.

According to the LoP issued by the Medical Assessment & Rating Board (MARB), National Medical Commission, on August 31, 2026, the new medical college has been permitted to commence with an annual intake of 100 MBBS students for the 2026 academic year.

The permission follows the decision of the Second Appeal Committee of the NMC. The application for establishing the medical college was submitted under Online Application No. NMC/UGN/2026-2027/0013.

The development is being seen as a significant addition to Assam’s medical education infrastructure, with Bongaigaon Medical College becoming the 15th medical college in the state, as stated by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Sharing the official permission letter, Chief Minister Sarma congratulated everyone involved in the process and described the development as another major step towards building a “Swasthya Assam.”

The NMC letter also refers to the earlier Letter of Disapproval dated August 17, 2026, and the subsequent appeal process, following which the Second Appeal Committee cleared the establishment of the institution.

The new medical college is expected to further expand access to medical education in western Assam while strengthening the region’s healthcare infrastructure.