Assam gets Rs 669.92 crore as Centre reimburses Rs 5,289 crore under Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0

Assam has received the highest fresh fund release under the Centre's revamped Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) 2.0, with the Union government releasing Rs 669.92 crore through the SNA SPARSH platform to support rural drinking water projects. Tripura also received Rs 5.98 crore as part of the latest disbursement aimed at keeping implementation on track across states.

The Ministry of Jal Shakti on August 6 said it has reimbursed nearly Rs 5,300 crore to 10 states as the Centre's share for rural drinking water schemes executed during the transition from JJM 1.0 to JJM 2.0. Additionally, Rs 865.87 crore has been released across 13 states through the SNA SPARSH platform for ongoing projects.

According to the ministry, several states continued implementing approved rural water supply schemes using their own resources while awaiting approval of JJM 2.0. To ensure work was not disrupted, the Centre reimbursed Rs 5,289.09 crore during the 2026-27 financial year.

The reimbursement was led by Uttar Pradesh with Rs 2,711.52 crore, followed by Karnataka (Rs 795.74 crore), Maharashtra (Rs 594.44 crore), Rajasthan (Rs 537.72 crore), Odisha (Rs 221.44 crore), Chhattisgarh (Rs 149.50 crore), Kerala (Rs 144.66 crore), Tamil Nadu (Rs 96.52 crore), Andhra Pradesh (Rs 23.25 crore) and Madhya Pradesh (Rs 14.10 crore).

Among the latest releases made through the SNA SPARSH platform, Assam accounted for the largest share with Rs 669.92 crore. Uttar Pradesh received Rs 90.98 crore, Karnataka Rs 47.30 crore, West Bengal Rs 30.45 crore, Andhra Pradesh Rs 10.58 crore and Tripura Rs 5.98 crore. Smaller allocations were made to Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Punjab and Tamil Nadu.

Approved by the Union Cabinet on March 10 under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, JJM 2.0 extends the rural drinking water programme until December 2028. The mission has a total outlay of Rs 8.69 lakh crore, including Central assistance of Rs 3.59 lakh crore, to help states and Union Territories provide reliable, adequate and safe drinking water to every rural household.

The ministry said the second phase of the mission shifts the focus from creating infrastructure to ensuring sustained service delivery. It will emphasise gram panchayat-led operation and maintenance of water supply systems, source sustainability, water quality monitoring, community participation and digital governance.

A key reform under JJM 2.0 is the adoption of the SNA SPARSH platform, which enables scheme-wise release of funds, expenditure tracking and real-time monitoring of financial progress.

The ministry also said Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil has begun consultations with Members of Parliament from different states to strengthen implementation at the ground level and resolve constituency-specific issues. Meetings have already been held with MPs from Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Odisha and West Bengal, while discussions with MPs from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra are scheduled later this month.