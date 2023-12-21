Assam's Cabinet Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs and Irrigation, Ashok Singhal on December 21 made a startling revelation claiming the presence of a mysterious hindrance – a ghost – that has been impeding the progress of vital projects within the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC).

Singhal expressed frustration over the prolonged delays in completing significant markets, such as the Ganeshguri and Beltola markets, both inaugurated in 2014. Despite constant efforts and attempts to initiate the projects, the completion has been hindered with Singhal attributing the obstacles to an elusive ghost within the GMC.

Singhal highlighted the unsuccessful attempts to secure contractors for the projects. He mentioned that three rounds of tenders saw no takers and only in the fourth attempt did a contractor come forward. However, the fate of the project remains uncertain.

Singhal stated the urgency to resolve the issue, stating, "Whether it's a departmental ghost or a real ghost, we are unable to determine, but we will catch and find out this ghost soon." He assured that there is no foul play from the contractors' side, and the Mayor and Commissioner would thoroughly examine the situation.

The Minister called for the completion of the pending projects within a year, expressing concern over the decade-long delays. Singhal also highlighted the Central government's commitment to providing Rs 850 crores for development commending the state's efforts in implementing reforms.

In response to questions about upcoming elections and the opposition, Singhal diverted the discussion towards the developmental initiatives led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. He dismissed inquiries related to the Congress, stating, "Don't ask these stupid questions. People have no interest in Congress and media should focus on relevant matters that concern public welfare."

Singhal urged media to shift their focus from Congress, suggesting that the party's relevance hinges on media coverage. He asserted that the public is more interested in the positive strides made by the current government than in discussions about the opposition.