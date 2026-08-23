Assam: Giant Bengal Monitor lizard rescued from house in Cachar, second such rescue in 23 days

A giant Bengal monitor lizard was rescued from beneath a bed inside a house at Siddheshwar Part-II village in Assam’s Cachar district on Sunday, August 23 morning, causing a stir among local residents.

According to reports, family members of Gitu Malakar noticed unusual sounds coming from inside the house and alerted local authorities. The matter was subsequently brought to the attention of Ripon Roy, president of the village panchayat.

Following the information, a team from the Forest Department’s Shialtek Beat Office reached the spot and began an operation to locate and safely remove the reptile.

After a prolonged effort, the forest personnel successfully rescued the monitor lizard without causing harm to it. The operation was led by Assistant Beat Officer Sadhan Das.

The incident has drawn particular attention as it marks the second rescue of a giant monitor lizard from the same area within a span of 23 days. The repeated presence of the reptiles has generated curiosity as well as concern among residents, particularly those living close to areas where such wildlife may be found.