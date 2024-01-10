In what appears to be a case of love jihad, a Bangladeshi national is accused of kidnapping a girl from Assam's Silchar.

Locals and family members worry that the accused may have travelled across the international border with the victim.

Earlier in December 2023, Tripura Police arrested a Bangladeshi woman who had crossed the international border after marrying a resident of Tripura in the neighbouring country.



Also Read: From Bangladesh with love, Bangladeshi bride arrested in Tripura for illegal entry

Tripura shares an 856km long international boundary with Bangladesh.

The woman was apprehended in Kadamtala under the Dharmanagar Sub-division of Tripura’s North district.

Commenting on the incident, Sibu Ranjan Dey, Officer-in-Charge of Kadamtala Police Station, stated that Border Security Force (BSF) jawans and Tripura Police jointly detained Joli Rani Das (25), a Bangladeshi woman, for illegally entering Tripura from Bangladesh.