A minor girl allegedly abducted from Goroimari in Assam’s South Kamrup has been rescued from Tamil Nadu, and a man accused of kidnapping her has been arrested, police said.

The accused, identified as Abdul Mannan, a resident of Chautara, allegedly abducted the girl from Mahimari village around 15 days ago after luring her with the promise of marriage.

Following the incident, the girl’s family lodged a complaint at Goroimari Police Station, following which police launched an investigation to trace her whereabouts.

A police team led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Pabitra Kalita, under the supervision of Goroimari Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abdul Momin, subsequently travelled to Tamil Nadu as part of the search operation.

The team traced and rescued the girl from Hosur district and arrested Mannan in connection with the case.

Further legal proceedings are underway, police said.