Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to microblogging site X to celebrate the achievement of Brinda Kashyap, a native of Guwahati, who has been recognized on the global stage for her pioneering work in rhino conservation. Brinda Kashyap has been selected as the sole awardee from India by the International Coordinating Council of UNESCO's Man and Biosphere Programme. Her groundbreaking research focuses on leveraging geospatial data to support rhino conservation efforts in Manas National Park.

Brinda Kashyap's dedication and expertise have earned her a place among 15 young scientists from 11 countries, highlighting her impactful contributions to environmental sustainability. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his congratulations to Brinda Kashyap, praising her commitment and wishing her continued success in her future endeavors.