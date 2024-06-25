Madhusmita Lagashu from Dhemaji has been selected for the Indian National Women's Handball team for the Indo-Bangladesh Handball Championship, 2024 in Dhaka.

A final-year student of Lakhimpur Girls' College, her achievement is expected to inspire many others to take up the sport.

Meanwhile, Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu took to his X handle and wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to Dhemaji's Madhusmita Lagashu on being selected into the Indian National Women's Handball team for the Indo-Bangladesh Handball Championship, 2024 in Dhaka. My best wishes for her future endeavours."



Also Read: Assam: Three youths from Golakanj clinch gold medal in international handball competition

Earlier in 2023, three handball players from Assam's Golakanj town brought laurels to the state by clinching three gold medals each in the international handball competitions held in Nepal.

The three youths -- Debjit Kumar Roy, Jyoti Bikash Rai, and Chanakya Roy -- from Golakanj town have been participating in the competition for the last several years respectively and finally, three youths from the village got a chance to play for India at the international level.