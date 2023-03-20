Krishangee Gauree, a young girl from Assam, has made Assam , Northeast and India proud by becoming the first Indian to be crowned “Miss Queen of the World” in the grand finale of the “Queen of the World” 2023 pageant held at New Jersey in the United States of America.The grand finale of the pageant was held from March 13 through March 18 and featured over 30 contestants from different countries and the USA.

The pageant featured four different divisions: Miss Queen of the World, Ms Queen of the World, Mrs Queen of the World, and Elite Mrs Queen of the World. This year, India was represented in all four categories for the first time. Krishangee Gauree, Gitika Karwa, Rohini Mathur, and Reshma Jhaveri were the four women who represented India.

Krishangee Gauree's victory in the "Miss Queen of the World" category is a historic moment for India. It is the first time that an Indian has won the title in the prestigious pageant. Her victory has brought pride to the nation and will inspire many young girls across the country.

Krishangee Gauree, who hails from Assam, has made a name for herself in the pageant world with her stunning beauty and impressive personality. She has now become a role model for young girls in India, proving that with hard work and dedication, anything is possible.

India's strong representation in all four categories of the pageant shows the immense talent and potential of Indian women. The country has once again proved that it can compete with the best in the world and come out on top.

Krishangee Gauree's historic victory in the "Miss Queen of the World" category is a proud moment for the nation. Her hard work, determination, and dedication have paid off, and she has become an inspiration for many young girls across the country.