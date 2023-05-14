Riyaa Agarwal, a student of Assam's Sanskriti The Gurukul, has made her state proud by securing the first rank in ISC Class 12 exams 2023. The results were declared on May 14, 2023, by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

Speaking to India Today NE, Riyaa said, "I feel fulfilled today, more like standing at the pedestal. I imagined none of this before the ISC result screen was in front of me, and I'm still unable to believe it."

For Riyaa, the key to success was balancing her studies with other activities. "For me, it's about balancing all you want to do in life so that you're mentally satisfied at the end of the day. The consistency of achieving one's targets every day, no matter how small or big, is definitely the keystone," she said.'

Mathematics was Riyaa's biggest challenge, but she overcame it with dedication and hard work. "The fact that I took an extra subject also added to the challenge, but I've overcome both of them with a bit more dedication to the particular subjects," she said.

Riyaa's success has opened up several opportunities for her. She has received offers from five UK universities, including the prestigious London School of Economics and University College London, as well as Ashoka University in India. She plans to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Politics and Economics at LSE, a dream career for her.

The school authorities said that they are extremely proud of Riyaa's achievement and wished her all the best for her future endeavors. "This is just the beginning of her very successful journey in the days to come," they added.

Riyaa's parents, Samir Agarwal and Manisha Agarwal, expressed their happiness and pride in their daughter's achievement. "We are grateful to the school and teachers for their guidance and support, which has helped our daughter achieve this great feat," they said.