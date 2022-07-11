The National Testing Agency, NTA, has released the JEE Mains 2022 Result on the website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Sneha Pareek, who hailed from Assam achieved a perfect score of 100 % in JEE Mains 2022, as predicted and promised by the coaching institute.

Sneha, the daughter of a businessman and a housewife, wishes to join IIT Bombay. To pursue her passion, she travelled from Assam to Kota and enrolled at Allen Career Institute. Sneha, a clever student throughout, knew that success would require hard work and she was determined to succeed.

Sneha revealed while talking to the media that she now focuses on cracking JEE advanced and wishes to do a B.Tech in computer science (CS) branch from IIT Bombay.

It is worthy to note that Sneha scored 95% in Class 10. She is also a KVPY Scholar.

JEE Mains 2022 Toppers have been declared today, along with the JEE Mains Result 2022. National Testing Agency, NTA has released the JEE Toppers 2022 list on jeemain.nta.nic.in for the June/April session 1. This time, 14 students have secured 100 percentile.

For JEE Mains Session 1, a total of 8,72,432 candidates had registered, out of which, 769589 appeared. While 154 students have secured 100 percentile, NTA has also released the state-wise list of toppers. For the B.E./B.Tech paper, 43 state-wise toppers names have come out.