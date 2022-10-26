Ananya Dutta from Assam has been selected to deliver a lecture at the Parliament House on October 31.

Ananya Dutta, a talented student from the historical Dhuliapar area under Sivasagar district who received her Bachelor's degree from Sivasagar College has been selected among 8 others from India to deliver a lecture at the Parliament House on October 31.



She has been selected as the sole representative of Assam to deliver a speech on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Parliament House in Delhi on National Unity Day on October 31.

“It’s all because of the almighty’s benign blessings and the unconditional help and support of my family members, my professors and my friends. Hence, I won’t call this achievement, my alone. What Modi Ji said Sabka Saath Sabka Vikaas, this quote truly reflects my current achievement. It's all because of the support I received from my loved ones due to which I am able to go to the parliament,” said Ananya Dutta while speaking to the media.

“A total of 8 speakers have been selected to address the parliament on 31st October on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Divas, who will also be paying floral tributes at the Parliament along with 25 participants from 25 different states. I have been selected from Assam to speak on the occasion,” added Ananya.

Many organisations have been making a beeline at her residence to congratulate Ananya on her commendable achievement. Ananya, who is the sole representative from Assam, is on the list of eight candidates who have been selected to speak on the occasion of National Unity Day to be held on October 31.