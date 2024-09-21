After Assam's Nikita Neog, a Class XII Science student at Dergaon Radiant College was selected to visit the United Kingdom on an educational trip, a viral story shared by a social media user sheds light on the untold sacrifices made by her father to witness his daughter’s extraordinary achievements.

A post shared by a Facebook user narrates an incident involving a bus conductor, Pranjal Neog from Bahrua village in Assam’s Golaghat district on a journey to Dhemaji. The bus, facing mechanical issues, broke down midway, prompting the conductor to take matters into his own hands. Despite the sweltering heat, the conductor lay down on the road and went under the bus to perform repairs.

As the repair work proceeded, tensions mounted among the passengers, some of whom hurled verbal abuses at the conductor. Engrossed in his efforts to fix the problem, the conductor couldn't answer his phone, further aggravating the situation. Once the repairs were done, he emerged from under the bus, exhausted and drenched in sweat. After wiping his face, he checked his phone and stood momentarily stunned - he had just received news that his daughter had achieved an incredible academic milestone.

This proud father, Pranjal Neog works as a bus conductor to support his family and provide for his daughter's education. His daughter, Nikita Neog, a Class XII Science student at Dergaon Radiant College, has brought immense pride not only to her family but also to the entire state.

Nikita was selected as one of the five top students from Assam under the Mukhya Mantri Bigyan Pratibha Sandhan programme. She, along with four other students, will visit several renowned institutions till September 28 such as Cambridge University, Trinity College, King's College, Oxford University, Imperial College and prestigious research laboratories like British Museum, among others.

Interacted with the five students selected under the Mukhya Mantrir Bigyan Pratibha Sandhan programme today before they embarked on their international tour.



They will be visiting several renowned institutions till September 28 such as Cambridge University, Trinity College,… pic.twitter.com/KGh2r38nNe — Keshab Mahanta (@keshab_mahanta) September 20, 2024

Nikita's achievement is a testament to her determination and her father's unwavering support. Science and Technology Minister Keshab Mahanta extended his congratulations to the students, acknowledging their hard work and potential.

The visit to Cambridge and other leading educational institutions is expected to inspire the young minds to reach new heights in the field of science and technology. The programme aims to promote scientific mindset and empower aspiring scientists of Assam.

Pranjal Neog’s humble profession and his daughter’s stellar academic accomplishment have resonated with many, symbolizing the triumph of dedication and perseverance over adversity.