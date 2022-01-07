GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today announced that the state government will provide free of cost COVID treatment only to the patients falling in the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category.

Sarma also informed media that the night curfew timing in the state will be changed with effect from January 8.

Also, only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to enter hotels, restaurants, government offices, shopping malls, multiplexes, he stated.

He further added that the restaurants will be allowed to operate at 100 per cent seating capacity with fully vaccinated persons and no standing customer will be allowed.

The chief minister also ordered the closure of all schools up to class 5 in all the districts till January 8.

All schools up to Class VIII in Kamrup-Metropolitan district will remain closed.

Sarma added that Assam has over 8,700 beds including 2,633 oxygen beds, and 1,000 ICU beds for COVID patients.

Assam reported 844 new cases, two deaths, and 132 recoveries on Thursday. The active caseload in the state stands at 2,689 and the positivity rate is at 2.37 per cent.

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