The Guwahati Management Association (GMA) held its 51st Annual General Meeting at Guwahati Greens, Amingaon, during which a new body was elected. Chiranjit Chaliha, GMA President, chaired the meeting and welcomed the members, while the honorary secretary Bibhuti Dutta provided an account of the organization's activities over the last two years in his secretarial report. A K Hazarika presented the financial report of the association as well.

The newly elected GMA body comprises Chiranjit Chaliha as President, Bhabesh Hazarika as Working President, Bibhuti Dutta as Vice President, Prabhat Konwar as Secretary, Simanta Goswami as Joint Secretary, Anubhuti Dutta as Treasurer, and six directors.

Established in 1970, GMA has been promoting scientific management in the North East for several decades under the umbrella of All India Management Association (AIMA). The association has been helping regional managers to make the most of new opportunities and is the only regional body in the North East, apart from Silchar Management Association, that is spreading its arms abroad to many countries.