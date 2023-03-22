Assam: GMC chief engineer caught red handed while accepting bribe in Guwahati
Sleuths of vigilance and anti-corruption department on March 22 caught the chief engineer of Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) red handed, while accepting bribe on March 22.
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Government official caught red-handed while accepting bribe
Sleuths of vigilance and anti-corruption department on March 22 caught the chief engineer of Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) red handed accepting bribe on March 22.
The GMC chief engineer identified as Indrajit Bora was caught while taking bribe of Rs 4000 from the complainant.
It is a developing story. More details awaited.
Also read : Assam: Lat Mandal arrested for accepting bribe in Hajo
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