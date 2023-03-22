Sleuths of vigilance and anti-corruption department on March 22 caught the chief engineer of Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) red handed accepting bribe on March 22.



The GMC chief engineer identified as Indrajit Bora was caught while taking bribe of Rs 4000 from the complainant.



It is a developing story. More details awaited.

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