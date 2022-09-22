A joint drive was carried out on September 22, 2022, by the Health and Enforcement Branches of Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) in association with the District Tobacco Control Cell, Kamrup (Metro) and Assam police (Basistha PS).

A total of 4,000 fine was imposed in the shops.

The drive conducted the selling of tobacco products in and around the educational institutions.

The drive was conducted in NERIM Group of Institutions, Jaya Nagar, Khanapara; Beltola College, Beltola Tiniali, Bongaon; Guwahati Commerce College, Chandmari and Icon Academy, Rajgarh Road. During the drive, all tobacco products from the shops operating within 100 yards of the above-mentioned Educational Institutions were seized.

Earlier on September 9, the drive was done in Guwahati’s Ganeshguri area. Twenty shops were inspected by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation of which four shops were found to be violating the rules. Notice has been issued immediately after the inspection.