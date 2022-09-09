A joint drive against hygiene was carried out in Guwahati shops today i.e., on Friday by the Health and Enforcement Branches of Guwahati Municipal Corporation in association with District Tobacco Control Cell, Kamrup (Metro), and Assam police, Dispur.

The drive was done in Guwahati’s Ganeshguri area. Twenty shops were inspected by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation of which four shops were found to be violating the rules. Notice has been issued immediately after the inspection.

Talking exclusively with India Today NE, Senior Medical Officer of Guwahati Municipal Corporation Dr. Kumar Partha Pratim said, “Today a total of 82 thousand fine has been imposed. Twenty shops were inspected out of which four were found to be operating violating GMC rules and regulations."

He also added that on Thursday a drive was conducted against the selling of tobacco products around Educational Institutions in Guwahati.

The drive was conducted against the selling of tobacco products around Educational Institutions; Gopal Bodo High School, Dispur College, Ganeshguri, Hengrabari L.P. School, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Khanapara and Srimanta Shankar Academy, Dispur.

During the drive, all tobacco products from the shops operating within 100 yards of the above-mentioned Educational Institutions were seized.

Moreover, the Health Branch of Guwahati Municipal Corporation conducted another inspection drive at Chandmari Commerce Point of Guwahati where approximately 15 shops/business establishments were inspected, out of which 8 nos. were found to be operating with violations of GMC rules and regulations.