Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has intensified its efforts to bolster property tax collection and enforce trade license regulations within the city. In a move aimed at addressing property tax defaulters, GMC on February 18 issued warrants against more than 50 properties with outstanding arrears totaling over Rs. 2 crores.

According to a press release issued by the Commissioner of Guwahati Municipal Corporation, the crackdown targets individuals and entities neglecting their property tax obligations. Failure to settle the arrears may lead to the attachment of the properties by GMC under sections 189(1) and 189(2) of the Guwahati Municipal Act 1971.

This initiative comes on the heels of GMC's proactive stance towards enforcing trade license regulations. Earlier this month, on February 16, GMC conducted operations targeting businesses operating without the necessary trade licenses. Two business establishments and a businessman were fined for non-compliance.

AD Service Centre, located on N C Road, incurred a fine of Rs. 40,000 for operating without a trade license for the sale of two-wheelers. Similarly, A R Steel Trading on Lokhra Road was penalized for lacking an appropriate trade license. Additionally, Madan Lal Pareek was fined for conducting two businesses on Lokhra Road with only one trade license, violating municipal regulations.