A doctor at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital passed away on November 9 after a prolonged battle with cancer.



As per sources, the deceased doctor identified as Dr Anindita Patowary, was a demonstrator in the Microbiology Department at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). She was 32 years old at the time of her death.

Dr. Patowary passed away at Health City Hospital in Guwahati, where she had been receiving treatment for the past ten months. Her death marks a tragic moment for the medical community and the family she leaves behind, as she succumbed to the illness after showing remarkable strength during her ongoing fight.

She is survived by her husband, Bhargav Kalita, and their one-year-old son. The loss comes on an especially poignant day, as it coincided with the first birthday of her child.

A bright and exceptionally talented individual, Dr. Patowary was not only admired for her academic prowess but also for her passions beyond medicine. She was known for her skills in music and Sattriya dance, making her a well-rounded and beloved figure in her professional and personal circles.

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