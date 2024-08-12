In a bid to promote healthy living on the occasion of India's 78th Independence Day, the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is set to launch the 'Single Pass' for morning walkers at three popular locations: Botanical Garden in Fancy Bazar and Brahmaputra Riverfront Park in Panbazar.

The initiative, which will commence on August 15, 2024, aims to encourage citizens to engage in daily exercise by providing convenient and affordable access to these scenic parks. The single pass, available for a nominal registration fee of Rs. 50, will allow participants to enjoy uninterrupted morning walks for an entire year.

Registration for the pass can be completed at the ticket counters of either Botanical Garden or Brahmaputra Riverfront Park. The pass will be valid for one year from the date of registration and can be renewed upon expiry.