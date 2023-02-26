The Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is set to carry out an eviction drive in Silsako Beel, near the Chanchal area of VIP road, where around 250 houses have been illegally constructed.

The move is part of the GMDA's efforts to make Guwahati city flood-free. There are around 1800 bighas of land in Silsako Beel, of which 1200 bighas are under the control of encroachers. Those within 100 meters between the water channels on the periphery of Silsako Beel up to Narengi will be evicted on February 27.

Some households on Silsako Beel have been paying property taxes to Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) for the last couple of years and have GMC holding numbers.

However, the GMDA Chairman, Narayan Deka, said, “No one can claim rights for land in the name of GMC holding number. It is just a tax they are paying for staying in the Guwahati city. It is applicable for people staying in both Myadi patta (permanent land settlement) and government land. Land rights are given as per revenue policy.”

Earlier on February 16, Authorities in Sonitpur district launched a drive to evict over 2,500 families who had allegedly been living illegally on forest land, The Times of India reported.

The eviction drive was carried out on nearly 1,892 hectares of land at the Burha Chapori Wildlife Sanctuary. The sanctuary, located on the southern bank of the Brahmaputra river, was declared as a reserve forest in 1974.

The eviction was carried out in the Lathimari, Ganesh Tapu, Baghe Tapu, Gulirpar and Siali areas of the sanctuary.