GNRC Dispur marked its 38th anniversary on Sunday, January 5, reinforcing its commitment to delivering affordable and quality healthcare. The event featured senior journalist and Editor-in-Chief of Dainik Agradoot, Kanak Sen Deka, as the Chief Guest.

Dr. Nomal Chandra Borah, Founder of GNRC Group of Hospitals and the Affordable Health Mission, used the occasion to launch GNRC CARES, a comprehensive healthcare initiative aimed at addressing the unique challenges faced by senior citizens.



GNRC CARES is a groundbreaking program focused on ensuring healthcare accessibility for elderly individuals who often lack adequate support. The initiative includes services such as:

Home blood collection and medicine delivery.

24/7 emergency and accident response.

Transportation for outpatient visits and hospital admissions.

Priority service for OPD, diagnostics, and discharge.

Nutritional counseling and home-based physiotherapy.

Future expansions include portable diagnostic tools like ECG, X-ray, CT scans, and telemedicine services to further ease access for senior citizens.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Borah highlighted GNRC’s commitment to compassionate and affordable healthcare. “GNRC stands as a beacon of quality and empathy in healthcare, driven by the mission of uplifting healthcare standards in Northeast India. This initiative embodies our belief that healthcare should be accessible to all, regardless of economic barriers,” he said.



The anniversary also celebrated the contributions of GNRC’s medical professionals. Awards were presented in the following categories:

Best Patient Outcome Award: Dr. Inamul Haque.

Largest Number of Surgical Patients Award: Dr. Nipanka Goswami.

Academic Excellence Award: Dr. Mohir Uddin.

Additionally, winners of in-house competitions were honored during the event.



Dr. Borah expressed gratitude to the GNRC team and the media for their unwavering support, emphasizing the hospital's mission: “On this special occasion, I thank our employees and the media for their invaluable contributions in furthering our vision of 'Health for All, Smiles for All.'”