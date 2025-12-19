Assam: GNRC founder Dr Nomal Chandra Borah receives two national lifetime achievement awards

Dr Nomal Chandra Borah, founder of the GNRC Universal Health Mission and the GNRC Group of Hospitals, has been conferred with two major national lifetime achievement awards, marking a significant recognition of his five-decade contribution to healthcare in India.

The honours were presented by the Indian Academy of Neurology (IAN) and the Association of Nurse Executive (India) (ANEI), acknowledging Dr Borah’s impact on neurology, nursing leadership, healthcare education and community-based health initiatives, particularly in the Northeast.

The award from the Indian Academy of Neurology, the country’s apex professional body for neurologists, recognises exceptional contributions to the advancement of neurological science, research and clinical care. In its citation, IAN described Dr Borah’s journey as an “awe-inspiring life story of grit, determination, and service”, noting his rise from humble beginnings to becoming one of India’s most respected neurologists.

IAN highlighted his role in establishing the first comprehensive neuroscience centre in Northeast India, expanding neurological services to previously unreached populations, and initiating DNB Neurology training in the region. His work in research, academic publishing and mentoring young doctors was also commended, with the academy calling his contribution “monumental for the State and the Nation”.

The second honour, the Lifetime Achievement Award 2025 from the Association of Nurse Executive (India), recognised Dr Borah’s influence on nursing leadership and healthcare delivery at a national level. ANEI, which represents senior nursing leaders and administrators across the country, termed him a “visionary neurologist and dedicated social reformer”.

The citation pointed to his initiatives such as GNRC Medireach, Swasthyamitra and the Universal Health Mission, which have focused on preventive and affordable healthcare for rural and underserved communities. ANEI also acknowledged his role in founding the Asian Institute of Nursing Education in 2004, which has since emerged as a respected institution for nursing education and leadership development.

Responding to the honours, Dr Borah said, “These recognitions belong to my patients and their family members, colleagues, mentors, students, and the GNRC family. I remain committed to making healthcare more ethical, equitable, and accessible for all.”