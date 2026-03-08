Assam: GNRC Hospitals celebrates International Women’s Day, honours achievers in Guwahati

GNRC Hospitals on Sunday, March 8, celebrated International Women's Day with a special programme honouring women achievers and employees at its Dispur auditorium in Guwahati.

The event was organised in association with the Asian Institute of Nursing Education (AINE) and brought together healthcare professionals, guests and women employees of the hospital group.

The highlight of the programme was the felicitation of three prominent personalities from Assam, Pokhila Lekthepi, a Padma Shri awardee and Karbi folk singer, noted singer Manisha Hazarika, and international swimmer Fariha Zaman.

The event began with a welcome address by Ranju Rani Das, Principal of AINE, and concluded with a keynote speech by Jayasree Borah, Non-Executive Director of GNRC Hospitals.

During the programme, three women employees of GNRC were also honoured for their contributions. Pulmonologist Dr Farjana Begum received the Best Patient Outcome Award, neurologist Dr Rupjyoti Das was presented the Best Academic Engagement Award, while Malaya Das was honoured with the Best Swasthyamitra Award for Maximum Lives Touched.

The celebration also featured cultural performances, including Sattriya dance and presentations by the Hillphonic group, AINE students and the Swasthyamitra team.

Speaking on the occasion, Jayasree Borah said the day celebrates courage, compassion and contributions of women across different fields. She also announced the institution of two new annual honours, the Late Anupama Das Memorial Award and the Kanaklata Borah Memorial Award to recognise women achievers from various walks of life starting next year.

On the occasion, GNRC Hospitals also announced special health packages for women for a limited period, including a Women’s Health Package priced at Rs 7,000, a Mental Health Package at Rs 400, and a PCOS package at Rs 2,000.

GNRC Hospitals said the initiative reflects its continued commitment to promoting accessible and holistic healthcare for women across the Northeast.