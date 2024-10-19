A young woman named Anjila Rabha has been abducted in Goalpara, with her kidnappers demanding a ransom of 20 lakh rupees for her release. The abductors have contacted her family to communicate their demands, creating an atmosphere of fear and urgency in the community.

Anjila, who had been employed at a private clinic in Goalpara for the past year, was last seen on her way to work. The police are treating the case with utmost urgency, launching a comprehensive investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding her abduction.

Authorities have begun gathering crucial details about the incident, and efforts are underway to locate Anjila and apprehend the kidnappers.