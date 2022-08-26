Continuing its relentless crackdown on terror activities in the state of Assam, Goalpara Police arrested one more person having links with the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) on Friday.

The person was identified as Hafizur Rahman Mufti from Jogighopa area in Bongaigaon district.

Hafizur Rahman is a teacher at Kabaitari Madrasa. This is the fourth arrest in connection with AQIS/ABT within a week.

According to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam police have been able to uncover an enormous module working within the state. It was a huge victory for the Assam police. As per the data, a few more modules are working within the state. An extraordinary wing of Assam police to work on the data about the presence of jihadi activists and fundamentalists has been created. They have also created sources at distinctive levels. The data that came to light amid the cross-examination of the arrested have shown a terrible sign for the future of the state.