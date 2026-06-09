Assam: Goalpara school forms 10-member probe panel to decide fate of five students in alleged beef incident

The management committee of Krishnai Habraghat Higher Secondary School in Assam's Goalpara district on Tuesday, June 9, constituted a 10-member inquiry committee to investigate an alleged incident involving five students accused of bringing beef to school and allegedly forcing two Hindu classmates to consume it.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the school management committee held in the presence of the District Inspector of Schools. The committee will investigate the incident and recommend whether the five students should be expelled from the school or face any other disciplinary action.

The controversy stems from an incident that allegedly took place on June 4 at the school in Krishnai. According to allegations, five Muslim students of Class IX had brought beef to school as part of their tiffin and consumed it during the lunch break. The students allegedly pressured two Hindu classmates to eat the meat as well.

The two students reportedly informed an assistant teacher about the incident after leaving the classroom. Allegations have also surfaced that while the teacher reprimanded the accused students, the matter was not immediately reported to higher authorities and no significant action was taken initially.

The issue came to light after the two students informed their family members, triggering concern among local residents and leading to tension in the area. The matter drew widespread attention across the district.

Following the incident, Goalpara Deputy Commissioner Pradip Timung and Superintendent of Police Navneet Mahanta visited the school and monitored the situation to prevent any law-and-order issues.

The families of the two students later lodged a complaint at Krishnai Police Station. Acting on the complaint, police detained the five students and the mother of one of the accused students. They were subsequently produced before a local court. While the students were released after questioning, the woman was remanded to judicial custody.

School authorities said the newly constituted inquiry committee will examine all aspects of the case and submit its findings. Based on the report, a decision will be taken regarding disciplinary action against the students.