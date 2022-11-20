As Assam is celebrating the 400th Birth Anniversary of Bir Lachit Borphukan, Goalpara district Superintendent of Police V V Rakesh Reddy on November 20 visited Dudhnoi’s “GOD WILL PROVIDE CHILDREN HOME’ to mark the occasion. The Superintendent of Police interacted with the children and inquired about their health.

V V Rakesh Reddy also distributed clothes, sweets, and fruits to children and expressed his interest in providing other necessities to the children.

V V Rakesh Reddy laid stress on improving children’s efficiency and ensured that Goalpara Police Department will provide all assistance and help in enhancing the efficiency of the children. He also promised help in the educational and employment aspects of the children.

To mark the 400th Birth Anniversary of Bir Lachit Borphukan, similar programmes are being organized across the districts in a phased manner. The Superintendent of Police was accompanied by District Additional Superintendent of Police (Sadar) Anita Hazarika, Additional Superintendent of Police (Border) Pahari Kowar, and Dudhnoi Police Station In-Charge Dulal Mahanta.