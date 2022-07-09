Who doesn't enjoy seasonal fruits? So now is the ideal time of the year to eat pineapple, and one of the favourite seasonal fruits for many.

In Assam currently the market is brimming with pineapple. Hence we have a story to show a village of Assam’s Goalpara, a market brimming with watery fruit for sale.The Nalangapahar village in Goalpara is famous for pineapple cultivation.

For many years, families from 73 Garo groups have made a living by growing pineapples in their hilly villages.

In Assam, pineapples are exceptionally sweet and flavourful.The soil in the Nalangapahar Hills is grown entirely organically without the use of pesticides.

These pineapples of Nalanga Hills are brought to Goalpara Agia Market and from there the buyers come.

The market opens at 5 am and swiftly fills up with huge crowd. From the market, in addition to different parts of Goalpara district, the pineapple is exported to other parts of the district of Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Nalbari, Guwahati etc. as well as Bihar Nepal outside Assam.

Pineapples are one of the largely grown fruit in North Eastern States of India including Assam. The tropical and subtropical fruit known as the pineapple (Ananas Comosus), belongs to the Bromeliaceae family

People love pineapple and since they can have them year-round in the form of juice or slices, they may enjoy them whenever they choose.

The most popular cultivated ones among gardeners are Kew and Queen. In Assam, the Queen variety is commonly farmed.

The state's three main growing regions for pineapples are Karbi Anglong, NC Hills, and Cachar. More than 40% of the country's pineapple is grown in India's northeast, and about 90% to 95% of it is organic.

The main pineapple growing season in India runs from July to September, and it normally takes the crop 18 to 24 months to reach a stage when it is ready for harvest. The is a tropical plant that thrives under high humidity.