Assam goat theft suspects held after locals stop vehicle in Nagaon

A group of suspected goat thieves were caught by residents and handed over to police after an angry crowd allegedly assaulted them in the Garukhunda area of Kampur in Assam’s Nagaon district on August 25.

According to local residents, goat thefts had reportedly become a recurring problem in the area.

The suspects allegedly arrived in a four-wheeler and attempted to steal goats belonging to residents. They were reportedly trying to load the animals into the vehicle when locals spotted them and raised the alarm.

Residents surrounded the vehicle as the suspects attempted to leave the area. The crowd managed to stop them along with the vehicle before allegedly assaulting the men.

Kampur police were informed about the incident and reached the spot. The residents subsequently handed over the suspects and the vehicle to the police.

Police have launched an investigation and are questioning the detained men. The alleged involvement of a group arriving in a luxury vehicle to steal goats has drawn attention among residents of the area.