The temporary suspension of the government-approved Gohalkona Sand Gravel Mining in Boko has sparked mixed reactions, with some villagers protesting its environmental impact while others voice concerns over the socio-economic repercussions of the ban.

Villagers from Kompaduli and surrounding areas have raised objections to the sand gravel mining on the Boko River, alleging that the mining has caused pollution and a significant drop in the river's water level. Protesters claim these changes are adversely affecting local agriculture and the environment. “The water levels are decreasing every day, and this is disrupting our cultivation and damaging nature,” one protester stated.

However, other villagers express frustration over the temporary mining halt, arguing that it threatens their livelihood. Jitu Rabha from Kothalpara village highlighted that over 800 people, both directly and indirectly, depend on the mining for income. He warned that the ban could halt essential government construction projects, including roads and buildings. “This ban has affected the socio-economy of the area,” said Rabha.

The Gohalkona Sand Gravel Mining site falls under the Singra Forest Range of Kamrup West Division. According to Bhargabh Hazarika, the Singra Forest Range Officer, Gohalkona is the only government-permitted mining site in Kamrup and Goalpara districts. He revealed that attempts were made to resolve the conflict through meetings, but protesters repeatedly failed to attend.

Further complicating the issue, protesters allege that mining activities in the river have already claimed two lives. The first incident occurred on September 4, when a 16-year-old boy drowned while taking photos near the river, prompting claims that mining contributed to the tragedy. Bishnu Rabha from Lepgaon village dismissed the allegations, explaining that the boy and his friends were unfamiliar with the river's currents, and mining activities were not responsible for the drowning.

Also read: Veteran CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury passes away at 72 after battling prolonged illness

In a separate incident on May 17, 2024, a man named Uday Sarania also lost his life in the river. Locals suggest he may have ventured into a deep section of the river in the evening, resulting in the accident. Despite these claims, some villagers remain skeptical, pointing fingers at mining operations.

The controversy took another turn with accusations of external interference. An anonymous villager alleged that certain individuals from the Assam-Meghalaya border, potentially with ties to Meghalaya, were instigating protests to disrupt the area's socio-economic status. The villager suggested that these outside forces sought to close the mining site permanently to pursue illegal horticultural activities, including areca nut and rubber plantations, by encroaching on forest land. “If the site closes, they’ll revert to illegal mining, and the government will lose significant revenue,” he warned.

Adding to the complexity of the situation, allegations surfaced against Aniruddha Das, president of Lepgaon village. According to locals, Das had permitted the mining and transportation of sand gravel from the site in March 2023 but later met with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 8, 2024, to advocate for a complete shutdown of the operation.

Singra Forest Range Officer Bhargabh Hazarika noted that Das and others had been involved in illegal mining earlier in 2024. He mentioned that an FIR was lodged in February against Das and his associates for attempting to assault forest officials, including a female staff member. “Now, they are encouraging people to oppose the legal mining,” Hazarika said.

Also read: "No one will escape": Minister Piyush Hazarika vows strict action in online trading fraud case

Villagers who support the mining operations have appealed to local authorities, including the Boko Circle Office and District Forest Office, urging them to take action against individuals inciting unrest. Meanwhile, groups opposing the mining, including the Garo Students' Union and the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee's Minority Department, have filed a memorandum with Kamrup district officials calling for a permanent ban on Gohalkona Sand Gravel Mining.

The Gohalkona sand mining issue remains a deeply divisive topic, reflecting the broader tension between environmental concerns and the economic realities of a region grappling with underdevelopment.