Gohpur town in Assam gears up to celebrate Ali Aye Ligang, a spring festival associated with harvesting and primarily celebrated by the Mising community of the state.

The people of the Mising community celebrate this harvest festival on the first Wednesday of ‘Fagun’ month as per the Hindu calendar. This time, the agricultural festival will be organized centrally at the Gohpur High School ground on February 2.

People from the community engage in gumraag soman' and dance to the tune of traditional melodies and melody 'oinitom' at this event.

The first day of the festival is marked by the ceremonial commencement of seed rowing, while many other activities, like ploughing and tree cutting, are prohibited throughout the holiday.

The festival's last day, known as 'Lilen,' is marked by a large community feast. During this event, Misings enjoy a lavish meal with Poro Apong or Nogin Apong (homemade rice wine) and a variety of foods, particularly those cooked with pork meat.

It needs mention here that 'Purang Apin' (packed boiled rice) is cooked in water with special leaves. This is a special dish prepared by Misings which is cooked only during Ali Aye Ligang.