Gohpur Police achieved a major success on August 19 by apprehending two individuals involved in the fake gold trade and seizing a counterfeit gold boat weighing 1.55 kg. The operation was carried out under the leadership of the sub-divisional police officer of Gohpur, along with officers from Gohpur and Hawajan police stations.

Acting on information from confidential sources, the police team intercepted a Santro car (RC No-PB AU/1493). Concealed within the car's door was the fake gold boat hidden to evade suspicion.

This is not the first instance of Assam Police taking decisive action against the trade of fake gold. In a previous operation conducted in May, Assam Police apprehended five individuals across Nagaon and Sonitpur districts and seized counterfeit gold items.

In the operation conducted in Nagaon's Namdoboka Pathar area, three suspects were arrested and a fake gold statue of Jesus Christ weighing 1.700 kg was recovered from their possession. The prompt response from Doboka police station came after receiving intelligence from undisclosed sources, underscoring the importance of proactive measures in tackling such criminal activities.

In a separate operation in Sonitpur district, two individuals were apprehended in the Tezpur Salanibari area, where a fake gold biscuit was recovered. The arrested individuals were identified as Ikramul Hussain and Jamal Ali.