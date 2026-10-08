Assam: Gohpur to host ‘Zubeen Garg free book fair’, 1 lakh books to be distributed

Assam's Gohpur is set to host a free book fair, with the ‘Zubeen Garg Free Book Fair’ scheduled to be held at the Lambodar Bora Rangmanch and Library at Brahmajan Thali Pukhuri. The event, organised by Jonohitaishi Library, will distribute one lakh books among visitors free of cost.

The book fair is scheduled to be inaugurated by Garima Garg, sister of late Assamese singer and cultural figure Zubeen Garg, on December 6 or 7.

The initiative is part of Jonohitaishi Library’s efforts to promote reading and encourage young people to develop a sustained interest in books and learning. The library began its free book distribution programme in 2025 under the initiative of Jibon Saikia of Lakhimpur and adviser Bubul Hazarika.

Under the programme, books are made available to readers without any cost, with the organisers seeking to expand access to reading material, particularly among younger generations.

The upcoming fair has been named after Zubeen Garg, whose contribution to Assamese music and culture continues to be commemorated through various public initiatives across the state.

The organising committee said the distribution of one lakh books is aimed at creating greater interest in reading and providing people with access to books across different subjects and genres.