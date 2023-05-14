A young man from Gohpur, Assam met with a tragic end while travelling to his hometown from Dadra & Nagar Haveli, where he had been working for six years. The victim, identified as Babul Baruah from Solengi Rajabari, was returning home as his mother was suffering from cancer.

According to sources, while on the train, Babul witnessed the murder of two passengers at Kishanganj station. Fearing for his life, he contacted his wife over the phone and informed her of the incident. "The miscreants will kill me any moment and they will torture my family afterwards," he told her.

Babul recounted that the miscreants had given him water to drink before killing him and had accused him of killing his two friends. "I somehow pushed them back and ran away. Nobody helped me, not even the police. They will torture me and kill me," he said in the recording.

As per reports, the miscreants eventually caught up with Babul and killed him in a brutal manner. The victim's family and residents of Gahpur have demanded a thorough investigation into the matter by the CBI and CID. They also urged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to intervene and ensure that justice is served.

"Assamese people should not be restricted from working outside their state. We demand a CBI and CID investigation into the matter, and urge the Chief Minister to intervene and ensure that the culprits involved in the murder of the man who was returning home to see his mother suffering from cancer are punished," said a resident.

"According to another resident, Babul Baruah was on his way home to Assam to arrange for his mother's operation, but he was brutally murdered and killed during his journey," the resident said.