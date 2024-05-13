Babashyam, also known as Baba, accused for attacking two individuals with sharp weapons in Golaghat passed away due to bullet injuries suffered during a police intervention in Golaghat on May 13. The incident has sparked an outcry for justice within the local community.



Baba Shyam had been accused of assaulting two people with sharp weapons in Kumarpatty, Golaghat, on April 30. Police officials, attempting to control the situation, shot him. After struggling for 12 days, he died at Jorhat Medical College on Sunday.

His family and local residents have raised concerns over the police's use of lethal force and have pointed out Baba Shyam's alleged mental health issues.

The cousin of the deceased questioned the police's decision to shoot him in the face, suggesting they could have aimed for his leg instead. He called on the relevant department of the Assam government to investigate the incident.

The mother of the deceased, mourning the loss of her only son, has urged Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to intervene in the matter.