Two teenagers from Golaghat district's Bokakhat Town have drawn recognition for their extraordinary thinking and environmental awareness. The two teens have made extra efforts to make the surroundings of Bokakhat town beautiful and green.

Ayushman Fangsu and Biplab Pegu, both class IX students of Bokakhat Town High School, have painted the walls of Bokakhat Town on their own initiative. During their summer break from school, the two teens were attempting to enhance the town of Bokakhat via their own efforts.

Despite the scorching heat, Ayushman and Biplob are currently painting walls daily from morning to evening to beautify Bokakhat town. They initially experienced financial difficulties while completing a few wall paintings, but now several people in Bokakhat have come forward to help Ayushman and Biplab in their endeavor.

Subodh Bora, a retired lecturer of JDSG College, Bokakhat, has already provided an umbrella to protect them from the sunlight and many paintbrushes to the two enterprising students.

Retired lecturer Subodh Bora also promised to provide necessary materials to the two students in the future. Ayushman and Biplob plan to paint the walls of government offices and schools in Bokakhat with their own efforts before the end of the summer vacation.