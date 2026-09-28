Assam: Golaghat college student seriously injured in alleged attack with a sharp weapon during poll campaigning

A student was seriously injured after he was allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon during election campaigning ahead of the student union election at Golaghat Commerce College, according to a report.

The injured student has been identified as Sandeep Bhuyan, a member of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), according to Mintu Gogoi, Golaghat district president of AASU.

Gogoi said Bhuyan and two other students were campaigning on Sunday night ahead of the student union election scheduled to be held on Monday. The three students were reportedly near College Tiniali in Golaghat when they were allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon.

Bhuyan sustained serious injuries in the incident, while the other two students also suffered injuries.

Gogoi alleged that the attack was carried out by Sahil Ahmed, who he identified as a member of the Asom Chatra Parishad (ACP).

Following the incident, the injured students were taken to the Swahid Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital in Golaghat. Bhuyan was subsequently referred to Jorhat for advanced medical treatment, Gogoi said.

Police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and have launched an investigation into the alleged attack. The accused student has not been apprehended so far.

The incident has led to tension in the area ahead of the student union election at Golaghat Commerce College. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the alleged attack and efforts are underway to trace the accused.

Further details are awaited.