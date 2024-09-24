Golaghat Commerce College in Assam has been conferred autonomous status by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The decision was approved during the UGC's meeting held on August 27, 2024. The college, affiliated with Dibrugarh University, will enjoy autonomy for a period of 10 years, starting from the academic year 2024-2025 until 2033-2034.

This autonomous status grants the college greater academic and administrative freedom, allowing it to design its curriculum, conduct examinations, and manage its internal affairs as per the UGC’s Autonomous Colleges Regulations, 2023.

The Registrar of Dibrugarh University has been requested to issue an official notification within 30 days, while the college is required to adhere to all UGC regulations. Non-compliance may lead to revocation of this status.

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