Assam: Golaghat man dies after falling into illegal brick kiln excavation pit, residents demand action

A man died after falling into a deep excavation pit near a brick kiln in Assam's Golaghat district, with residents alleging that the pit was created through illegal soil extraction and blaming the authorities for failing to curb hazardous excavation practices in the area.

The deceased has been identified as Himadri Bhattacharya, a resident of Badulipar in Golaghat district. According to local reports, the incident occurred when he fell into a large, pond-like pit near a brick kiln at Badulipar. The excavation was allegedly carried out illegally by a landowner to extract soil for brick-making.

Residents said several such deep pits remain scattered across nearby fields after soil extraction, with many left uncovered and without any protective barriers. They alleged that these abandoned excavations have become a recurring public safety hazard, posing a serious risk to residents and passers-by.

According to local residents, similar incidents have occurred in previous years, with people allegedly falling into the pits and suffering injuries and fatalities. They claimed that repeated complaints regarding the hazardous excavations have failed to prompt effective administrative intervention.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the alleged lack of monitoring and enforcement, residents urged the district administration to initiate strict action against illegal soil extraction and brick kiln activities. They also demanded that existing excavation pits be filled or adequately secured with protective measures to prevent further accidents and loss of life.