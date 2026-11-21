A special traffic challan court has been inaugurated in Assam’s Golaghat district to facilitate the settlement of pending traffic fines, providing motorists with a regular platform to clear unpaid challans without waiting for special Lok Adalats.

The court was inaugurated on Saturday, November 21 by Gauhati High Court Judge and Portfolio Judge for Golaghat district, Justice Devashish Baruah.

Under the new arrangement, vehicle owners will be able to pay fines imposed for traffic violations at the Golaghat District Judicial Court and Office on designated dates every month. The initiative is aimed at simplifying the settlement process and addressing the growing number of unpaid traffic challans in the district.

Earlier, motorists generally had to approach the District Transport Officer's (DTO) office to clear traffic fines, often while seeking vehicle-related documents. Pending challans also had to be settled through special Lok Adalats, resulting in several fines remaining unpaid.

According to available figures, Golaghat district has 4,339 pending traffic challans. Bokakhat has 1,213 unpaid challans, while Sarupathar has 51.

The inauguration of the special court is expected to provide motorists with a more accessible and regular mechanism to settle outstanding traffic fines, while reducing their dependence on special Lok Adalats for such matters.

Golaghat District and Sessions Judge Rafiq Ahmed Tapadar, District Commissioner Biswajit Phukan, Senior Superintendent of Police Swapneel Deka, along with other judicial officers and advocates, attended the inauguration programme.