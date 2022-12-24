On the occasion of New Year’s Eve, the Golaghat district transport department along with Golaghat police conducted a joint operation, wherein, steps were taken to keep in check the alcoholic drivers. People who drink and drive are not only a threat to themselves but also the people on road.

The team was led by District Transport Officer Dibyajyoti Karji and Deputy Superintendent of Police Madhuria Bora, who checked the alcohol consumption levels of four-wheelers and bikers at various places in the city.

The team also tried to create awareness about road safety and safe driving. The team comprising of the district transport department and Golaghat police gifted drivers with Santa Claus, packets of sweets, etc. who obediently followed road safety rules.

The Golaghat district transport department has appealed to everyone to follow road safety norms for accident-free Christmas and New Year celebrations.

During the operation, the sight of three policemen dressed as Santa Claus trying to make the drivers aware of the possible accident attracted everyone.



In pursuance of a joint operation carried out by the Transport Department and the police in Golaghat town, a candid confession of an alcoholic filled the air with humor among people present there. He mockingly said that even though he just had two pegs, he had to pay a fine of rupees ten thousand.

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