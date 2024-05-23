In a shocking turn of events, Hitesh Choudhury, the jailor of Golaghat Prison, has been detained following serious allegations of sexual harassment of a female doctor.

The incident reportedly occurred on May 16, when Choudhury allegedly summoned the doctor to his office.

Authorities have launched a thorough investigation into the matter, with police actively pursuing all leads to uncover the full extent of the incident.

It is a developing story. More details awaited

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