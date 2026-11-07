A suspected drug-related death in Assam’s Golaghat district has raised concerns among residents after a young man was found dead inside a house at Aka Tiniali.

The deceased has been identified as Lakhi Baruah, a resident of Naosolia village in Borting. According to preliminary information, Baruah had allegedly consumed a suspected narcotic substance along with another youth, identified as Deepak Chetia, in Golaghat.

Baruah reportedly fell seriously ill while returning home after the alleged drug consumption. As his condition deteriorated, he was taken to a nearby house and made to lie down in an attempt to provide assistance. However, he subsequently died inside the house.

Following the incident, a magistrate and a police team from Dhekiyal police station reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

The police are examining the sequence of events, including the circumstances under which Baruah allegedly consumed the suspected narcotic substance and the events leading up to his death.

Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.