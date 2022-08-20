A sensational incident took place at the elite Gymkhana hotel in Golaghat town on Thursday. An incident of a pistol-borne goon kidnapping and attempting to kill the gymkhana hotel's gymnasium instructor has alarmed the people of Golaghat district.

Drawing parallels from a typical thriller Bollywood movie, Sumit Chandra, the Gymkhana hotel's gymnasium instructor, was forcibly abducted and tortured by a goon named Mohseen Hussain in a room.

According to information provided by victim Sumit Chandra, the horrific incident took place on Thursday.

A group of women had lodged a complaint with the hotel authorities regarding the alleged behaviour of a goon named Mohseen Hussain against women in the hotel's gym.

The goon Mohseen targeted the attack by blaming gym instructor Sumit Chandra for the allegations. Sumit was taken to an undisclosed location in Golaghat in his vehicle on Thursday night with the hope of gifting him a puppy.

But instead of gifting a puppy, he locked him up in a room and beat up gym instructor Sumit Chandra at night.

Sumit was beaten up with sticks and the goon even threatened to kill him by showing him a pistol. He also threatened Sumit not to tell anyone about the harassment.

However, Sumit was released in a state of shock in the early hours of Friday.

It is learned that Mohseen, a resident of Jorhat town, was living in Shantipur in Golghat town and working for an NGO.

Meanwhile, a panicked and frightened Sumit has lodged a complaint with the Golaghat police station, but the police have not been able to arrest Mohseen Hussain.

Sumit Chandra, who recently fell ill after being beaten up by Mohseen, has been admitted to the hospital.

The incident of mercilessly attacking a gym instructor at the sight of a pistol has alarmed the people of Golaghat town.