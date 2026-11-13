Golakganj Police have arrested a youth from Dhubri district over alleged involvement in suspicious financial transactions worth lakhs of rupees linked to cybercrime networks.

The accused has been identified as Bikash Chandra Roy, a resident of Debottar Hasdaha Part V village in Golakganj.

According to police, Roy allegedly used his State Bank of India (SBI) account to facilitate suspicious transactions amounting to lakhs of rupees. Acting on the inputs, police launched an operation and apprehended him.

A case has been registered at Golakganj Police Station under Case No. 284/2026, invoking Sections 112, 318(4), 319(2), 317(2), 336(3), 340(2) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Following his arrest, Roy was produced before a court, which granted police remand for further interrogation.

Police are investigating the suspected cybercrime network and examining whether other individuals were involved in the transactions. Further details are expected as the investigation progresses.