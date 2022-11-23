A youth from Assam's Golakanj was found dead in the Chatrapur area in Odisha on November 23.

The youth, identified as Govind Modak, was burnt to death in the Chatrapur area of Odisha and was a truck driver by profession.

As per police investigation, Modak was working as a driver for a transport company Balaji Logistics of Hooghly, and was heading towards Howrah in West Bengal from Hyderabad when the incident took place.

The incident came to light when the truck’s handyman, Anant Bhowmik, who works with Govind informed the manager of Balaji Logistics that Govind is missing and is nowhere to be found.

Bhowmik further informed that on their way from Hyderabad to Howrah, Govind got down midway and had asked him to meet him in Howrah.

''But, even after 6 days of reaching Howrah when Govind did not reach Howrah'', he informed the office manager.

An FIR was registered in the local police station and after days of investigation, the police found Govind Modak’s dead body at Ganjam in Chhatrapur, Odisha.

It may be recalled that Govind Modak was allegedly burnt to death.

Govind Modak's family members went to Chhatrapur, identified the body, and performed the last rites there.

Meanwhile, members of the All Assam Garia Maria Desi Jatiya Parishad, Dhubri district, has ordered a judicial probe into the incident and demanded that the culprits should be punished and hanged to death.

They have also requested Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to provide financial assistance to the family since Govind Modak was the sole breadwinner of the family and they have none to look after them now.