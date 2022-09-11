In a major crackdown on inter-state trade of gold bar smuggling, Assam Police arrested two persons at a checkpoint in National Highway 36 in Karbi Anglong district of the state. During checking, 14 gold bars weighing 2.323 kg, worth Rs 1.30 crore were seized from their possession.

Acting on special inputs, a police team from Dillai Police Station in Karbi Anglong, led by John Das, set up a Naka checking on the National Highway-37 after learning that a consignment of smuggled gold was being carried by bus (registration number MN 03-0403) from Manipur.

The arrested persons have been identified as Mohammad Mohim and Mohammad Masaruddin, both residents of Manipur.

The gold bars were found hidden meticulously inside the shoes of the two apprehended persons. Meanwhile, an investigation into the same has been initiated by the Dillai police.

In their war against drug-trafficking, Assam Police seized 2.97 kg of heroin hidden in a four-wheeler at Simaltapur, Kokrajhar on Sunday morning. The police was successful in apprehending two persons in connection to the seizure.

Taking to Twitter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "In a smart operation, @KokrajharPolice seized 2.97 kg Heroin hidden in a four-wheeler vehicle at Simaltapu, Kokrajhar.

Two accused, residents of a neighbouring state, have been apprehended in the process.

The Assam Police has been working relentlessly to stop the illegal drug trade and peddling in the state, besides activating the rudder across the neighbouring states paving safe passages for the consignments to enter the Assam market