A significant breakthrough emerged when officers from the Golakganj police station retrieved gold worth about Rs 2.3 crore from two traffickers in the Naliya area near the Indo-Bangladesh border in Dhubri district.

A squad led by Golakganj police station officer in charge Debajit Kalita detained an e-rickshaw in the Naliya area on the basis of a tip-off, and they were able to seize 20 suspected gold biscuits from two suspected gold traffickers.

It needs to be mentioned that, according to sources, the seized gold is estimated to be worth about Rs 2.3 crore. The detained Sona Ullah Sikhdar is to reside in Bhogdanga Fashkar Kuti and Taijul Ali's residence in Naojal in Naliya on the Indo-Bangladesh border in Golokganj.

The two individuals who were apprehended were meant to give the 20 gold biscuits to a Golakganj resident, but they were detained before they had the opportunity to notify the Golakganj police.



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